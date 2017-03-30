Van-car crash in southwestern Ontario leaves 3 dead, 5 hurt

CALEDONIA, Ont. — Three people are dead and four others are in hospital following a crash on Wednesday night on a rural road near Caledonia, Ont.

Ontario Provincial Police said a passenger van carrying seven people and a car collided shortly after 9 p.m. on Highway 6.

The lone person in the car and two passengers in the van were pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the van and its four other passengers were taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The ages and genders of the victims have not yet been released and police said it was too early to speculate on the cause of the collision.