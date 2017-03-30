Van-car crash near Caledonia, Ont., leaves 3 dead
CALEDONIA, Ont. — Three people are dead following a crash on Wednesday night on a rural road near Caledonia, Ont.
Ontario Provincial Police say a passenger van and a car collided shortly after 9 p.m. on Highway 6.
There was no immediate information on the ages and genders of the victims, nor on the number of people injured in the crash.
Const. Ed Sanchuk said a northbound vehicle collided with the southbound van, causing one of the vehicles to roll over into a ditch.
He said it was too early to speculate on the cause of the collision.
Sanchuk said a stretch of the highway just south of Caledonia, between 4th and 5th Line, was likely to remain closed for up to eight hours as police conduct an investigation. (CP24)