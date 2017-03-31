Berlin police seek info on tools used for museum gold heist
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
Berlin police have published pictures of the tools used to steal a 100-kilogram (221-pound) gold coin stolen from a city museum as they scramble to track down the thieves.
Officials say at least two burglars broke into the Bode Museum early Monday, using a ladder to climb to a window from elevated railway tracks. They grabbed the "Big Maple Leaf" coin, worth some $4.5 million, and loaded it onto a wheelbarrow.
Police on Friday posted online pictures of the new-looking wheelbarrow, the ladder, an
Authorities believe the three-