Central Alberta Mounties seize drone flown near air ambulance near hospital

RED DEER, Alta. — Police in central Alberta say a drone was seized this week after it was flown near the flight path of a STARS air ambulance helicopter.

Red Deer RCMP were called Wednesday morning after it was reported the drone was being flown near the chopper as it approached Red Deer hospital.

The foldable, Mavic Pro drone was seized from its operator as part of a police investigation under the Federal Aeronautics Act.

RCMP say violating drone flight path rules could result in fines of up to $3,000 for recreational use.

A STARS spokesperson told CTV News the incident didn't impact the flight, and there was no patient on board at the time.