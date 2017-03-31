Cops ask for tips after display of Kinder eggs stolen in Ontario

GUELPH, Ont. — Police in an Ontario city are hoping tips from the public hit the sweet spot and help them nab a couple of suspects who allegedly looted a display of chocolate Kinder eggs.

Police in Guelph, Ont., say the theft occurred Thursday night at an unidentified business in the north end of the city.

They say the suspects made off with about $300 worth of Kinder eggs.

They say two men were observed leaving the scene in a gold van, but offered no other details.