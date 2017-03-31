Economy tops expectations and grows faster than expected in January

OTTAWA — The Canadian economy grew faster than expected in January, led by the manufacturing sector.

Statistics Canada says gross domestic product grew 0.6 per cent in the first month of the year on the strength of widespread growth across both goods- and service-producing industries.

Economists had expected a gain of 0.3 per cent, according to Thomson Reuters.

Goods-producing industries grew by 1.1 per cent in January, while service-producing industries rose 0.4 per cent.

Statistics Canada says the manufacturing sector was the largest contributor to the increase as it grew 1.9 per cent.

The strong figures for January cap a recent string of better-than-expected economic data.