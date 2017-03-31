Halifax man sentenced to seven years for trafficking 14-year-old girl

HALIFAX — A man convicted of human trafficking in the case of a 14-year-old girl forced into prostitution has been sentenced to seven years in prison.

Owen Ross Gibson-Skeir pleaded guilty in December to two human-trafficking-related counts and one charge of sexual assault.

He was arrested a year ago in Halifax. At the time, police said the victim was one of the youngest they had seen forced into prostitution in the city in decades.

Judge Claudine MacDonald handed down the sentence this morning in Halifax provincial court.

The 21-year-old Gibson-Skeir will serve five years and six months to account for pre trial custody.