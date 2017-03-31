Halifax man sentenced to seven years for trafficking 14-year-old girl
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
HALIFAX — A man convicted of human trafficking in the case of a 14-year-old girl forced into prostitution has been sentenced to seven years in prison.
Owen Ross Gibson-Skeir pleaded guilty in December to two human-trafficking-related counts and one charge of sexual assault.
He was arrested a year ago in Halifax. At the time, police said the victim was one of the youngest they had seen forced into prostitution in the city in decades.
Judge Claudine MacDonald handed down the sentence this morning in Halifax provincial court.
The 21-year-old Gibson-Skeir will serve five years and six months to account for pre trial custody.
He had originally faced nearly a dozen charges, including sexual assault, advertising sexual services and trafficking a person under the age of 18.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Liberals could face uphill battle once provincial election is called, says Halifax professor
-
Streetscape project to make Argyle Street 'unlike any other' in Halifax
-
'Assume everything has fentanyl': Casual users warned about contaminated party drugs
-
Lotto luck: Dartmouth woman nabs $100,000 after opening her mail