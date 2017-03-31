Montreal police chief says it will take up to a decade to clean up force

Montreal's police chief says it will take between five and ten years to change the internal culture within the force.

Philippe Pichet is presenting his plan, which includes nearly 40 recommendations, to Montreal municipal officials today.

The main objective is to restore public confidence in the city's police force, which has been plagued by allegations of corruption and wrongdoing.

In an effort to tackle allegations that the force is split into factions, Pichet is recommending that senior officers be centralized in one office.

The police chief is also recommending revising the force's code of ethics, and says the internal affairs division will undergo a complete review.

Pichet says while public confidence has been shaken by recent revelations about internal strife and allegations of criminal acts, he's confident the measures he's proposing will help right the ship.

He says while there is some resistance to the changes, some of those recommendations have already taken effect.