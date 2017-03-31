New Brunswick premier says property tax scandal will be investigated

FREDERICTON — New Brunswick Premier Brian Gallant says his government will fully investigate after a whistleblower alleged that more than 2,000 property owners have been given improper and inflated tax bills.

Gallant told the legislature that he was unaware of the allegations until a media request Thursday.

He says it's troubling that the information didn't come directly from employees within the Department of Service New Brunswick.

The CBC is reporting it received a leaked email showing that senior assessment officials invented renovation amounts for more than 2,000 homeowners with large assessment increases this year.

Conservative Opposition Leader Blaine Higgs has been pressing the government on property tax issues for weeks, and called on the government to forego a three-week break in the legislative session in order to get answers on the issue.