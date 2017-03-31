OPP charge 2 men and 2 woman in alleged theft ring and recover $350K in property

PETERBOROUGH, Ont. — Provincial police say they've recovered more than $350,000 in property and charged four people following an investigation into an alleged theft ring operating in eastern Ontario.

OPP says the multijurisdictional investigation involved officers in Peterborough County and neighbouring detachments in Northumberland County, Quinte West and Bancroft.

They say they recovered three pickup trucks, 10 trailers, five Boats, three all-terrain vehicles and five snowmobiles.

Police say some similar items are outstanding and the investigation continues.

Two men from Peterborough County face numerous counts of possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, theft of property over $5,000, and theft of vehicle over $5,000.