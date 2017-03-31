PM defends military spending in face of new U.S. calls for allies to pony up

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is doubling down in his defence of the amount of money that Canada spends on its military in the face of fresh pressure from the United States.

U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson has given all NATO allies until May to come up with a plan for increasing the amount they spend on defence to two per cent of GDP.

That would mean doubling Canada's current defence budget of about $19 billion, which represents only about one per cent of GDP.

But Trudeau isn't wavering, at least publicly, asserting at a news conference in Toronto that Canada is pulling its weight in a variety of other ways.

Tillerson is only the latest U.S. official to press NATO allies to spend more on defence, with U.S. President Donald Trump banging the drum the loudest.

But Liberal officials have said in private that the message is more for European allies and that the Trump administration appreciates Canada's military contributions to Iraq, Latvia and Ukraine.

