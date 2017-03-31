Yukon MLA asks Ottawa to press U.S. to live up to Alaska Highway funding deal
A
A
Share via Email
HAINES JUNCTION, Yukon — A Yukon member of the legislature wants the federal government to press the Americans to live up to a decades-old agreement to help pay for repairs and upgrades to the Alaska Highway.
In 1977, the United States agreed it would fund work on hundreds of kilometres of the northern stretch of the historic highway, which was built during the Second World War by the U.S. Army.
In a letter to Global Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland, Wade Istchenko points out the U.S. hasn't provided any fresh cash for the work since 2012.
He says hundreds of millions of dollars are needed to pave remaining sections and repair damage from melting permafrost.
The vast majority of travellers on the heavily used road are American and the highway is Alaska's main road link.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Liberals could face uphill battle once provincial election is called, says Halifax professor
-
Halifax man sentenced to seven years for trafficking 14-year-old girl
-
$1,500 for 500 square feet: Vancouver’s shockingly high ‘affordable’ rents
-
'Assume everything has fentanyl': Casual users warned about contaminated party drugs