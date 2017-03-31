Yukon MLA asks Ottawa to press U.S. to live up to Alaska Highway funding deal

HAINES JUNCTION, Yukon — A Yukon member of the legislature wants the federal government to press the Americans to live up to a decades-old agreement to help pay for repairs and upgrades to the Alaska Highway.

In 1977, the United States agreed it would fund work on hundreds of kilometres of the northern stretch of the historic highway, which was built during the Second World War by the U.S. Army.

In a letter to Global Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland, Wade Istchenko points out the U.S. hasn't provided any fresh cash for the work since 2012.

He says hundreds of millions of dollars are needed to pave remaining sections and repair damage from melting permafrost.