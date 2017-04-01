No winning ticket for $24 million jackpot in Friday night's Lotto Max draw
TORONTO — No winning ticket was sold for the $24 million jackpot in Friday night's Lotto Max draw.
That means the grand prize for the next draw on April 7 will grow to approximately $33 million.
