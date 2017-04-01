Two candidates announce for leadership of the Alberta Liberal Party

CALGARY — The Alberta Liberals will spend the weekend vetting two people who submitted leadership nomination papers on Friday.

Both candidates stepped forward just hours before the 5 p.m. deadline.

Kerry Cundal ran previously under the party banner in a 2015 Calgary by-election, while David Khan is currently the Alberta Liberals executive vice president.

Both men are lawyers from the Calgary area.

There had originally been just one candidate running to replace outgoing leader David Swann, but earlier this week St. Albert Mayor Nolan Crouse withdrew his name, citing “private reasons.”

Liberal leadership organizers will make a final announcement on candidates on Monday morning.