Man critically injured in crash involving ATV, police watchdog investigating

HANOVER, Ont. — Ontario's police watchdog is looking for people who may have witnessed a crash involving an all-terrain vehicle that left a man critically injured in Hanover, Ont.

The Special Investigations Unit says the incident happened at about 9:30 p.m. Saturday when Hanover police received a call about a man operating an ATV without its lights on.

Investigators say a short time later, an ATV collided with another vehicle, which then struck a parked vehicle.

The agency says the ATV operator, a 36-year-old man who has not been named, was taken to hospital and underwent surgery.

They say he is currently listed in critical condition.

The SIU is automatically called in to investigate reports involving police where there has been death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.