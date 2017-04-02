Police investigating Hamilton homicide
Hamilton's homicide squad has it's first case of 2017.
Police say officers responding to a disturbance call in the city's east end on Saturday found a male suffering from life-threatening injuries.
They say he was rushed to Hamilton General Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Police haven't released the cause of death, and say all victim information with be withheld until the family is notified.
No suspect information has been released either, however, Investigators say they believe it was a targeted attack and there is no immediate danger to public safety.