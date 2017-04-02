Rescue group says it cannot help ailing humpback trapped in ice off Newfoundland

OLD PERLICAN, N.L. — A rescue group says there is nothing it can do to assist a whale trapped in the icy waters off Newfoundland.

Whale Release and Strandings says in a Facebook post Saturday that the ice in Cook's Cove near Old Perlican, N.L., is too thick to navigate with an icebreaker and they wouldn't be able to euthanize the distressed animal.

Mary Lou Riggs says the humpback has been stranded near the shore since Friday and has been crying "like a baby."

Riggs says the whale can barely move and the surrounding ice has been bloodied as it tries to escape.

She says the scene is so heartbreaking, one of her friends couldn't bare to look at it anymore and had to walk away.

Riggs says that based on her conversations with local fisherman, it could be a matter of days until the wind changes to free the ice.

Whale Release and Strandings asked people not to intervene and leave the whale alone.