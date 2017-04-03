2 tractor-trailers and garage destroyed in Pickle Lake, Ont., arson: OPP

PICKLE LAKE, Ont. — A man is facing several charges after two tractor-trailers and a garage were destroyed in a fire in the northwestern Ontario community of Pickle Lake.

Provincial police say officers responded to a report of two trucks on fire at the truck yard on Highway 599 on Saturday night.

OPP say they found the garage fully engulfed in flames, adding that attempts to extinguish the fire by the Pickle Lake fire department were unsuccessful.

Investigators allege the fires were intentionally set and says a suspect was located in the area.