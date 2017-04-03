3 inmates charged after North Bay, Ont., jail damaged and fire set

NORTH BAY, Ont. — Police say three inmates are facing charges following an investigation into an incident that caused extensive damage inside the North Bay, Ont., jail.

They alleged the three also started a fire in the North Bay and District Jail on March 22.

Investigators say one guard suffered non-life threatening injuries in the incident.

The three inmates — who range in age from 18 to 35 — are all charged with mischief over $5,000 and arson.