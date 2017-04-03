4 men charged in Norfolk County drug bust; opioids, cocaine and marijuana seized

WATERFORD, Ont. — Provincial police say four men are facing charges after opioids and other drugs were seized during a search of a home in Waterford, Ont.

They say officers executed the search warrant at the residence last Friday.

OPP say a large quantity of drugs, including hydromorphone, codeine, oxycodone, cocaine and marijuana, was seized.

A 58-year-old Norfolk County man and a 43-year-old Brant County man are charged with possession of hydromorphone, codeine and oxycodone for the purpose of trafficking and possession of marijuana.