4 men charged in Norfolk County drug bust; opioids, cocaine and marijuana seized
A
A
Share via Email
WATERFORD, Ont. — Provincial police say four men are facing charges after opioids and other drugs were seized during a search of a home in Waterford, Ont.
They say officers executed the search warrant at the residence last Friday.
OPP say a large quantity of drugs, including hydromorphone, codeine, oxycodone, cocaine and marijuana, was seized.
A 58-year-old Norfolk County man and a 43-year-old Brant County man are charged with possession of hydromorphone, codeine and oxycodone for the purpose of trafficking and possession of marijuana.
Two Nortfolk county men — aged 50 and 22 — are charged with possession of cocaine and marijuana.