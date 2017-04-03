Charges laid in blast that damaged entrance to Saskatoon courthouse

Saskatoon police have laid charges against a man in an explosion last week outside city's provincial courthouse.

The blast happened late Wednesday evening near the front doors of the building.

Part of the cover over the entranceway was damaged, but no one was hurt.

Police later said they had ruled out international terrorism, but investigators were looking at all other potential motives.

A 44-year-old Saskatoon man is in custody on charges that include intent to cause an explosion and threats to cause damage.