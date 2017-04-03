Deaths of two men northeast of Edmonton being treated as a double homicide

CHIPMAN, Alta. — RCMP have a suspect in custody after the bodies of two men were discovered at a home in a small community northeast of Edmonton.

Mounties say the bodies were found late Sunday night in Chipman after officers were sent to check a 911 call about suspicious deaths.

The suspect, who is a male, has not been charged but police say they are treating the case as a homicide.

Police say they don't believe the deaths were the result of a random event.

The names of the two men who died have not been released.