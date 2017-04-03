List of candidates in five federal byelections
OTTAWA — Byelections were held in five federal ridings on Monday. Here are lists of the candidates:
Calgary Heritage
Khalis Ahmed, NDP.
Bob Benzen, Conservative.
Scott Forsyth, Liberal.
Stephen J. Garvey, National Advancement Party.
Darcy Gerow, Libertarian.
Taryn Knorren, Green party
Jeff Willerton, Christian Heritage Party.
Calgary Midnapore
Haley Brown, Liberal.
Kulbir Singh Chawla, National Advancement Party.
Larry R. Heather, Christian Heritage Party.
Holly Heffernan, NDP.
Stephanie Kusie, Conservative.
Ryan Zedic, Green party
Markham-Thornhill
Dorian Baxter, Progressive Canadian Party.
Caryn Bergmann, Green party.
Gregory Hines, NDP.
Mary Ng, Liberal.
Ragavan Paranchothy, Conservative.
Brendan Thomas Reilly, Libertarian.
Above Znoneofthe, Independent.
Ottawa Vanier
Nira Dookeran, Green party.
Mona Fortier, Liberal.
Adrian Paul Papara, Conservative.
Emilie Taman, NDP.
John "The Engineer" Turmel, Independent.
Christina Wilson, Independent.
Damien Wilson, Libertarian.
Saint-Laurent
Mathieu Auclair, NDP.
Chinook Blais-Leduc, Rhinoceros party.
William Fayad, Bloc Quebecois.
Daniel Green, Green party.
Emmanuella Lambropoulos, Liberal.
Jimmy Yu, Conservative.