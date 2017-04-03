Newfoundland hit by spring storm that's dumping snow, unleashing strong winds

ST. JOHN'S, N.L. — Much of Newfoundland is being blasted by another powerful storm that has produced blizzard-like conditions across the island.

Schools in St. John's are closed with an update coming later this morning, while bus service, government offices and universities are delaying their openings. Flights have also been cancelled or delayed at airports in St. John's and Gander.

Central Newfoundland, east of Grand Falls-Windsor, is in for about another 60 centimetres of snow, while areas to the west may get about 40.

A meteorologist with Environment Canada says the blizzard will cover Newfoundland in a thick layer of snow over the next few days.

Dale Foote says many areas could see up to 30 centimetres of snow, while some parts of the northeast coast may be buried in up to 55 centimetres.