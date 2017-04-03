Numerous drugs, including 32 kg of marijuana, seized in London, Ont., raid

LONDON, Ont. — Police say they're searching for a male suspect after officers seized drugs, including 32 kilograms of marijuana, during a search of a London, Ont., home.

They say officers executed a search warrant at the residence on Saturday.

In addition to the marijuana, police say they seized cocaine, oxycodone, LSD, hashish, cannabis resin, various THC edibles, and a marijuana concentrate known as "shatter."