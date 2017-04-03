Alberta police seek couple who stole five puppies, assaulted their owner

LETHBRIDGE, Alta. — Police are looking for a man and woman who allegedly stole five puppies and assaulted the owner who chased after them.

Lethbridge police say on Sunday afternoon a man and woman went to a home that advertised French bulldog puppies for sale on Kijiji.

The owner of the three-week-old puppies left the room for a short time and when she returned, the puppies were gone.

She saw the couple leave in a vehicle, so she followed them in her own vehicle.

The two vehicles stopped at an intersection and the owner got out and tried to open the door on the suspect vehicle, but the vehicle took off, dragging the woman about nine metres before hitting her.

The woman was taken to hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The man is described as Middle Eastern, mid 20s, approximately five feet seven inches, thin build, short or brush-cut hair, wearing glasses, a blazer with white writing, a white t-shirt and baseball hat.

The woman is white, mid 20s, five feet four inches tall, 200 pounds, with blonde hair, wearing a lot of makeup, spandex pants, a tank top, green jacket and a baseball hat.

The vehicle is described as a newer model silver Jeep, possibly a 2015 or 2016 model with a broken driver's side mirror.