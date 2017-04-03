Police seize counterfeit pills, suspected to be fentanyl, at Cambridge, Ont., home
CAMBRIDGE, Ont. — Police say two men are facing numerous charges following a search at a Cambridge, Ont., home.
Waterloo regional police say a search warrant was executed at the home on Friday as part of an ongoing fentanyl trafficking investigation.
They say officers seized counterfeit prescription tablets, believe to be fentanyl, cocaine and marijuana.
Investigators also seized a truck.
They say both men were held for a bail hearing on various drug charges.