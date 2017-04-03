Preliminary hearing starts in case of fatal Saskatchewan farm shooting

NORTH BATTLEFORD, Sask. — A preliminary hearing starts today for a Saskatchewan farmer accused of fatally shooting an indigenous man.

The week-long hearing will determine whether Gerald Stanley will face trial for second-degree murder in the death Colten Boushie last summer.

Stanley has pleaded not guilty and is out on bail.

Boushie, who was 22, was shot and killed Aug. 9 while riding in an SUV that went onto a farm near Biggar, Sask.

Another person in the SUV has said they were heading home to the Red Pheasant First Nation after an afternoon of swimming when they got a flat tire and sought help.

None of the information has been tested in court and details of the preliminary hearing are under a publication ban.