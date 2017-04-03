Six stories in the news today, April 3

Six stories in the news for Monday, April 3

VOTERS IN FIVE RIDINGS VOTE IN BYELECTIONS

Five seats in the House of Commons are up for grabs in five byelections today. Two of the seats are in Alberta, two are in Ontario and the fifth is in Montreal. The Alberta seats were held by the Conservatives while the others were held by the governing Liberals. All have been long-time strongholds for both parties.

BOMBARDIER BOSSES DELAY SOME OF THEIR 2016 PAY

Bombardier has further retreated on a hefty pay hike to six senior executives, announcing Sunday they will defer receiving payment on a sizeable chunk until a later time. Public anger over the roughly 50 per cent increase in compensation has mounted steadily in the past few days in light of the fact the transportation giant has received hundreds of millions of tax dollars.

PRELIMINARY HEARING BEGINS FOR SASK FARMER CHARGED WITH SHOOTING AN INDIGENOUS MAN

Lawyers for a Saskatchewan man charged with second-degree murder in the death of an indigenous man get a chance to test the evidence against their client. A hearing to determine if there's enough evidence for a trial for Gerald Stanley begins today. Stanley has pleaded not guilty to the charge laid in the killing of Colten Boushie. Boushie died last August after the vehicle he was in got a flat tire and he and another person went to a farm to get help.

SENTENCING TODAY FOR IMPAIRED PILOT

An airline pilot who was so drunk he appeared to pass out in the cockpit before takeoff will be sentenced in Calgary today. Miroslav Gronych pleaded guilty last month to having care and control of an aircraft while he had a blood alcohol level that was three times the legal limit. Gronych was escorted off a Sunwing Airlines plane in Calgary on Dec. 31.

ALL-STAR RENDITION OF 'SUMMER OF '69' CLOSES JUNOS

Sunday night's Juno Awards show in Ottawa opened with a skit that had Prime Minister Trudeau phoning in a request for Bryan Adams' "Summer of '69." And it closed with an all-star performance that included new Canadian Music Hall of Fame inductee Sarah McLachlan. In between there were poignant tributes to two of the year's big winners, Tragically Hip frontman Gord Downie and the late Leonard Cohen.

TORONTO DOCTORS IDENTIFY NEW DISEASE IN CHILDREN

For several years the severe medical issues suffered by a little boy named Daniel baffled his doctors at Toronto's Hospital for Sick Children. Testing of his genome finally revealed a mutation never before seen. The rare defect has since been identified in about 20 other kids around the world. But most important to Daniel and his family is that his doctors now believe a bone-marrow transplant may, at long last, offer a cure.