Suspect arrested in homicide on Tyendinaga-Mohawk First Nation Territory

TYENDINAGA MOHAWK TERRITORY, Ont. — A suspect has been arrested in connection with a weekend homicide on the Tyendinaga-Mohawk First Nation Territory.

The Ontario Provincial Police detachment in Napanee says the Tyendinaga Police Service received a 911 call early Sunday morning about a man being injured at a residence.

They say 43-year-old Ken Ferrill was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

A post mortem to determine how he died is scheduled today at the Ottawa Hospital.

Police say a 25-year old man was arrested in the case on Sunday and is currently in custody.