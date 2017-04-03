Teen in serious condition after being stabbed in throat in Ottawa: police
OTTAWA — A 17-year-old boy is in serious condition after police say he was stabbed in the throat in downtown Ottawa over the weekend.
Police say it happened Saturday afternoon on Rideau Street.
They say the suspect, who is described as a black male with tinted glasses and a goatee, ran away.
Police are asking anyone with information to come forward.
