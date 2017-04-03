Two men and a woman wounded in Woodbridge lounge shooting

WOODBRIDGE, Ont. — York regional police say three people — two men and a woman — were wounded early this morning when shots rang out at a nightclub in Woodbridge, just northwest of Toronto.

Investigators say bullets flew both inside and outside the Cameo Lounge (on Steeles Avenue) around 3 a.m. while the club was still full of people.

They say one of the men sustained life-threatening injuries and the other two were seriously injured.

There’s no word yet on suspects or a motive.