1 charged in 1 of 2 deaths at home in village northeast of Edmonton
CHIPMAN, Alta. — Mounties have charged a 36-year-old man in one of two deaths at a home in a small village northeast of Edmonton.
Police say they were called to a home in Chipman at about 11:30 p.m. Sunday night after reports of shots being fired.
Raymond Nickerson of Chipman is charged with second-degree murder in the death of 40-year-old Jason Williams.
RCMP say they continue to investigate the death of the second man, who hasn't been named.
Nickerson is to appear in provincial court in Fort Saskatchewan on April 6.