1 charged in 1 of 2 deaths at home in village northeast of Edmonton

CHIPMAN, Alta. — Mounties have charged a 36-year-old man in one of two deaths at a home in a small village northeast of Edmonton.

Police say they were called to a home in Chipman at about 11:30 p.m. Sunday night after reports of shots being fired.

Raymond Nickerson of Chipman is charged with second-degree murder in the death of 40-year-old Jason Williams.

RCMP say they continue to investigate the death of the second man, who hasn't been named.