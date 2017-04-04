Andre Drouin, co-author of Herouxville code of conduct, dead at 70

TROIS-RIVIERES, Que. — Andre Drouin, a former Quebec municipal politician who co-authored a controversial code of conduct for immigrants wishing to live in his town, has died.

Drouin passed away Sunday at the age of 70.

Several reports say he had been suffering from cancer in recent months.

Herouxville's controversial code in 2007 warned immigrants considering moving to the town they could not stone or burn women.

It led to international media showing up on the doorstep of the central Quebec town of 1,300 people.

The code was a precursor to a roving commission that studied the issue of reasonable accommodation in Quebec.

After his brief career in local politics, Drouin continued to speak out on identity issues, testifying during various Quebec hearings on the matter.

In recent interviews with local media marking the 10th anniversary of the code, Drouin said he wouldn't have changed a thing and that he stood by the document.