Byelections signal generational change for both Conservatives, Liberals

OTTAWA — Monday's byelection results mean more than just fresh faces for the House of Commons: one observer says they represent nothing short of a generational shift on Parliament Hill.

All five new Ottawa-bound MPs — two Conservatives and three Liberals — are replacing a group of politicians with a profound depth of experience, including four former cabinet ministers and a former prime minister.

Duane Bratt, a political science professor at Mount Royal University in Calgary, Alta., says it's rare to see such a dramatic turnover of legislative experience in one fell swoop.

Bratt says it illustrates the changing face of political Ottawa and a degree of evolution that's taking place inside both the Liberal and Conservative camps.

Monday's votes — two in Alberta, two in Ontario and one in Quebec — contained no surprises and did not change the seat counts in the House of Commons.