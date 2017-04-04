Man, 30, faces 1st-degree murder charge following Webbwood, Ont., house fire

WEBBWOOD, Ont. — Ontario Provincial Police say a man is facing several charges — including murder — following a fire in a community about 85 kilometres southwest of Sudbury, Ont.

They say a body was found in a home in Webbwood after the fire was extinguished Monday.

OPP say a 30-year-old Webbwood man is charged with first-degree murder, arson and indignity to a dead body.

They say the accused, whose name can't be released due to a publication ban, appeared in Sudbury court Tuesday and was remanded in custody.