Minister says more than 80K signed up for Alberta's energy efficiency program

LETHBRIDGE, Alta. — More than 80,000 people have signed up for Alberta's free home energy kits.

Environment Minister Shannon Phillips says the demand for the products has far exceeded what government thought.

She says people who registered should be getting calls soon from a company called Ecofitt about someone coming to install their free bulbs, night lights, power-saving A-V bars, shower heads and thermostats.

The Alberta government announced the program in late February as part of its $45-million energy efficiency initiative.

Phillips says Ecofitt has hired about 70 Albertans to do the work.

She says Alberta was the only place in North America that did not have an energy efficiency strategy.

"We have had over 80,000 people sign up and it has surpassed all of our expectations, so we're making sure we can meet that demand very quickly," Phillips said.

"Vans are on the road now, already," Phillips said. "People are on the ground. The company has hired in the neighbourhood of 70 Albertans. They're H-VAC technicians and others to begin this work."

She adds the government will be rolling out a number of other programs as the year goes on.