Newfoundland and Labrador government calls for audit of Fisheries Department

ST. JOHN'S, N.L. — The Newfoundland and Labrador government has asked the province's auditor general to audit the wildlife division of the Department of Fisheries and Land Resources.

The government says an internal review has pointed to anomalies with the department's inventory controls.

The auditor general has been asked to determine whether appropriate controls are in place to monitor government assets.

The department has also called in the RCMP.

Fisheries Minister Steve Crocker says he has serious concerns about policies and procedures.