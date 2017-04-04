Newfoundland hit by another snow-packed spring storm with blustery winds

ST. JOHN'S, N.L. — Another powerful storm is sweeping across Newfoundland and forecast to dump up to 75 cm in some parts of the weather-battered province.

Environment Canada has issued several blizzard warnings and special weather statements for eastern and central areas of the island.

The Bay of Exploits is expected to get heavy snowfall and strong northerly winds that could gust up to 100 km/h along the coast.

Snowfall amounts could reach 75 centimetres there, with the highest totals likely in the Gander area, which is under a blizzard warning along with Clarenville, the Bonavista Peninsula, Terra Nova and Grand Falls.

Some flights are cancelled at the St. John's airport and many central region schools are closed or delaying their openings.