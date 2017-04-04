Alberta scientists speak out on off-highway vehicle ban in parks

EDMONTON — Scientists are joining the battle over a plan to phase out the use of off-highway vehicles in two parks in southwestern Alberta.

Last January, the province announced the Castle Wildland Provincial Park and Castle Provincial Park will preserve just over 1,000 square kilometres of mountains and foothills.

Since then, groups that represent people who drive ATVs, trucks and jeeps have protested against the plan that would ban them from these areas within five years.

On Tuesday, 57 scientists sent an open letter to the Alberta government urging the province not to back down.

The scientists say the area includes important ecosystems that support animals, plants and sources of water that need protection.