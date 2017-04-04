SIU investigating police after 52-year-old man dies in Kingston, Ont.
A
A
Share via Email
KINGSTON, Ont. — The province's police watchdog is investigating after a 52-year-old man died in Kingston, Ont.
The Special Investigations Unit says Kingston police officers responded to a call for an assault around 3 p.m. on Tuesday.
They say the force's tactical team also attended and police entered the home around 10:30 p.m.
The SIU says the man was pronounced dead at the scene.
Kingston police tweeted they deployed a large "distraction device" during the standoff.
The SIU is an arm's length agency that investigates reports involving police where there has been a death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.