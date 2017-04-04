Statistics Canada says country posted surprise $972M trade deficit for February

OTTAWA — Canada posted a trade deficit for February, defying the expectations of economists who had predicted a surplus.

Statistics Canada says the country ran a $972 million trade deficit for the month as exports fell and imports edged higher.

Economists had expected a surplus of $500 million, according to Thomson Reuters.

Exports in February declined 2.4 per cent to $45.3 billion after reaching a record high in January.

Imports in February gained 0.6 per cent to $46.3 billion.

Canada's trade surplus with the United States increased to $4.5 billion in February from $4.4 billion in January.