2 large snakes, one of them dead, found along road in Erin, Ont.: police

ERIN, Ont. — Provincial police say two large snakes have been found northeast of Guelph, Ont.

They say officers responded Wednesday morning to a call of a "very large boa constrictor" along the Tenth Line of Erin, Ont.

OPP say they found two 1.6-metre-long snakes — one in a lethargic state and the other dead.

They say the Ontario Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals assisted officers by collecting the reptiles.

Investigators say no other information about the snakes is known.