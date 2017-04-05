News / Canada

2 large snakes, one of them dead, found along road in Erin, Ont.: police

An Ontario Provincial Police officer looks at a snake near Erin, Ont. in a handout photo. Provincial police say two large snakes have been found northeast of Guelph, Ont.They say officers responded Wednesday morning to a call of a "very large boa constrictor‚" along the Tenth Line of Erin, Ont.THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-County of Wellington OPP MANDATORY CREDIT

ERIN, Ont. — Provincial police say two large snakes have been found northeast of Guelph, Ont.

They say officers responded Wednesday morning to a call of a "very large boa constrictor" along the Tenth Line of Erin, Ont.

OPP say they found two 1.6-metre-long snakes — one in a lethargic state and the other dead.

They say the Ontario Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals assisted officers by collecting the reptiles.

Investigators say no other information about the snakes is known.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact provincial police.

