3 men charged with 1st-degree murder in shotgun slaying of Barrie, Ont., woman

BARRIE, Ont. — Three men are facing charges in the slaying of a 50-year-old woman who died of a shotgun wound in Barrie, Ont., last month.

Police say Dana Camber of Barrie was shot early on March 14.

Barrie police say a 26-year-old Innisfil, Ont., man was arrested Monday and charged with first-degree murder.

They say a 22-year-old Toronto man was arrested Wednesday morning and a 26-year-old Barrie man was arrested a few hours later. Both are charged with first-degree murder.

Police say the ongoing investigation led Barrie officers to execute numerous search warrants at various locations, including Innisfil and several addresses in Barrie, Toronto and Mississauga, Ont.