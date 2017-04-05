Daughter of man shot dead by Newfoundland police sues province

ST. JOHN'S, N.L. — Donald Dunphy's daughter is suing the police officer who killed her father two years ago in his rural Newfoundland home.

Meghan Dunphy alleges in an unproven statement of claim her father died because of the neglect or wrongful act of Const. Joe Smyth.

The lawsuit also names as defendants the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary and the provincial government for its role overseeing the force.

Smyth was a member of then-premier Paul Davis's security team on April 5, 2015, when he went to Dunphy's home in Mitchell's Brook, N.L.

It was Easter Sunday, and Smyth was checking out social media comments the premier's staff had flagged "of concern."