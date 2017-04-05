Female cyclist killed in southern Alberta in a collision with SUV

MEDICINE HAT, Alta. — A 56-year-old woman has died following a collision involving the bicycle she was riding and an SUV south of Medicine Hat, Alta.

Redcliff RCMP says the crash occurred Wednesday afternoon.

Both the SUV and bicycle were travelling southbound at the time.

The cyclist, a resident of Cypress County, was transported from the scene by ground ambulance to Medicine Hat Hospital where she succumbed to her injuries.

The identity of the deceased has not been released.

The driver of the SUV, a 68-year-old woman, was not seriously injured in the collision.