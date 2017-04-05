Man's car breaks down during early morning police chase on P.E.I.

SUMMERSIDE, P.E.I. — A P.E.I. police chase ended in an easy arrest — and likely some embarrassment — when the fleeing man's vehicle broke down.

Summerside police Cpl. Jennifer Driscoll says the motorist sped away when an officer attempted to pull him over for a traffic stop at about 2 a.m. Tuesday.

She says the officer tailed him with lights and siren, but decided to end the chase for safety reasons as the driver sped up.

Then the officer was surprised to see the vehicle slow down and pull over to the side of the road.

Driscoll says the vehicle had broken down.

A 20-year-old man from West Prince, P.E.I., was arrested for dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and flight from police.