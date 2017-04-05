Police say two pre-teens responsible for trailer fire
A
A
Share via Email
CONSECON, Ont. — Provincial police allege two pre-teen boys are responsible for a fire at a trailer in eastern Ontario.
They say the blaze took place on Tuesday evening around 7 p.m. in the community of Consecon, Ont.
They did not indicate the extent of the damage caused by the fire.
Police say they arrested a 12-year-old boy and charged him with break and enter, committing an indictable offense, and arson.
They say an 11-year-old boy was also involved, but cannot be charged since he has not yet reached the age of criminal responsibility.
The boys' names will not be released under the terms of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.
Most Popular
-
'Assume everything has fentanyl': Casual users warned about contaminated party drugs
-
Nova Scotia boy airlifted to hospital after being trapped under vehicle, driver arrested
-
-
Hold the cheese: Why sticking to the chips is a better party option