Police say two pre-teens responsible for trailer fire

CONSECON, Ont. — Provincial police allege two pre-teen boys are responsible for a fire at a trailer in eastern Ontario.

They say the blaze took place on Tuesday evening around 7 p.m. in the community of Consecon, Ont.

They did not indicate the extent of the damage caused by the fire.

Police say they arrested a 12-year-old boy and charged him with break and enter, committing an indictable offense, and arson.

They say an 11-year-old boy was also involved, but cannot be charged since he has not yet reached the age of criminal responsibility.