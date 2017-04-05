Six stories in the news today, April 5

Six stories in the news for Wednesday, April 5

PM TRUDEAU EXPECTED TO VISIT JUNO BEACH AFTER VIMY RIDGE

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is expected to follow this weekend's commemorations of the 100th anniversary of the battle of Vimy Ridge by visiting another famous Canadian battlefield: Juno Beach. The extra stop is surprising, given that the Vimy battle was during the First World War and the Juno Beach landing was on D-Day in the Second World War. A government official says the overall theme of the trip is remembering the sacrifices of all Canadian soldiers.

DIONNE QUINTUPLETS HOME TO STAY IN NORTH BAY

City council in North Bay, Ont., voted 7-3 Tuesday night to keep the home where the Dionne quintuplets were born and its contents in the city but move them 2.1 kilometres away to a waterfront area. The vote followed a public outcry over a proposal to move the home to a nearby community and hand over its contents to museums and universities. The house will be moved from its current location by May 31.

ALL OPTION OPEN REGARDING SEN. DON MEREDITH

The head of the Senate's ethics committee says all options are on the table when it comes to possible punishments for Sen. Don Meredith over his sexual relationship with a 16-year-old girl. Sen. Raynell Andreychuk's committee now has to decide whether the answers it heard from Meredith on Tuesday are enough to spare him from a recommendation that he be expelled from the chamber. Meredih did not speak to the media after his testimony.

BAIL HEARING TODAY FOR ALLEGED YAHOO HACKER

A Canadian man accused in a massive hack of Yahoo emails is expected to appear in a Hamilton court today for a bail hearing. Karim Baratov, 22, was arrested last month under the Extradition Act. U.S. authorities say Baratov and three others — two of them allegedly officers of Russia's Federal Security Service — were indicted for computer hacking, economic espionage and other crimes.

EPIC SNOWSTORMS, PACK ICE IN NEWFOUNDLAND

From extreme pack ice to record-breaking snow, it's the winter that just won't relax its icy grip on much of Newfoundland. There are at least 230 centimetres of snow on the ground in Gander. Southeast of Gander, the Avalon Peninsula and St. John's harbour have seen unusually thick, dense pack ice brought in by high winds over the last week. Heavy sea ice trapped a now-freed passenger ferry on Tuesday.

JUNOS APOLOGIZE FOR PETERS' 'OFF-SCRIPT' JOKES

The head of the Juno Awards is apologizing for comments made by co-host Russell Peters during Sunday's telecast. Among other things, the comedian opened the show with a monologue that referenced young girls in the audience as a "felony waiting to happen." In a statement, Allan Reid said the Junos do not "in any way support, nor did we sanction, the off-script remarks."

ALSO IN THE NEWS TODAY:

— Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will visit 3M Canada in London, Ont.

— Hudson's Bay Co. will release its fourth-quarter and year-end results.

— Opening arguments expected in Toronto at the trial of four men charged in a fatal shooting at a Toronto Little Italy cafe.

— Saskatchewan Premier Brad Wall speaks to the Heritage Foundation in Washington, D.C.

— Walmart Canada to appear in a Fort McMurray, Alta., court on Public Health Act charges.