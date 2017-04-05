Suspect in Woodbridge shooting turns himself in, police seek second man

WOODBRIDGE, Ont. — A 19-year-old man is in custody and police are looking for a second suspect after a shooting north of Toronto that left three people injured.

York Regional Police say the Monday morning shooting at a lounge in Woodbridge, Ont. sent one man to hospital with life-threatening injuries and wounded a man and a woman less seriously.

Police say 19-year-old Rushawn Anderson of Toronto turned himself in on Tuesday.

Const. Andy Pattenden says Anderson is currently facing one count of attempted murder, but says other charges are expected.